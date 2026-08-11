Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to share the screen once again with their upcoming comedy entertainer Udta Teer. Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film has been locked for a theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026

Udta Teer brings together Ayushmann and Sara for their second big-screen collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The upcoming film is positioned as a humour-driven family entertainer, with chaos and comic situations forming the core of its narrative.

The film also marks the directorial debut of writer Akash A Kaushik, who has written and directed Udta Teer. The project reunites Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, following their previous collaborations.

Udta Teer has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The makers are expected to reveal more details about the film's storyline and other members of the cast as the theatrical release approaches.

The October 9 release date places Udta Teer one week after Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026. While no major theatrical release is currently scheduled for October 9, the performance and holdover strength of Drishyam 3 could become a factor for Udta Teer at the box office.

Also read: Dharma Productions, Sikhya Entertainment announce Udta Teer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.