“Nice of Salman Khan to allow me to be a part of Dabangg Concert” – Akshay Kumar

“It was very nice of Salman to allow me to be in Dabanng Tour concert in Hong Kong as it’s his show,” said Akshay Kumar in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive interview with Faridoon Shahryar after a scintillating performance yesterday April 16. “I am honoured to be here in Hong Kong. It’s a huge show. I am performing after a long time,” Akshay added.

Akshay was a surprise attraction for the show. Manish Paul announced his entry and the packed crowd went ballistic as Akshay entered on a bike from within the crowd. Fans wanted to touch him desperately. He performed on a medley of his hit numbers. Classic songs like ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ were performed with the gorgeous Elli Avram who put in a very fine performance too. “If you perform from the heart it comes out on its own in front of the audience,” Akshay said who also complimented the crowd for their equal participation and enthusiasm.

Akshay sang songs, danced with fans, went amongst the crowd, shook hands and ensured that everyone had a great time. He returned for the finale Act with Salman Khan and the rest of the artistes. It was a rollercoaster ride. Akshay was a special attraction for the Hong Kong Concert of the Dabanng Tour.