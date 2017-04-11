Mahesh Bhatt turns rickshaw puller for Vidya Balan and its adorable!

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt along with his leading lady Vidya Balan and others from the cast are in the midst of promoting their forthcoming social drama Begum Jaan. While they have travelling to different cities, how can they miss one of Vidya’s favourite locations Kolkata?

Interestingly, like most of her films Begum Jaan too has a Bengali connect since the film is a Hindi remake of the Bengali film, Rajkahini starring Rituparna Sengupta. So it wasn’t surprising to see the entire cast having a gala time spending their time in this festive city. However what grabbed our attention was Mahesh Bhatt’s act as a rickshaw puller.

Yes, the 68 year old filmmaker did not mind being a Rickshaw puller for the ladies, Vidya Balan and Pallavi Sharda as he continued to hail them as ‘long live Shakti’. It is a well-known fact that Rajkahini and Begum Jaan celebrates the power of women as it deals with a brave fight that women in a brothel put up against corrupt and manipulative politicians to save their palace from crumbling into ruins.

Besides Vidya Balan and Pallavi Sharda, the film also stars Gauahar Khan, Mishti, Ila Arun, Vivek Mushran, and Chunky Pandey among others and it is slated to release on April 14.