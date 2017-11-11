Box Office: Worldwide collections and day wise break up of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Shaadi mein Zaroor Aana starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda hit screens yesterday. Directed by Ratnaa Singa the romantic comedy has since received mixed reviews from the critics and audience.
In this special report, we take a look at the worldwide collections of the film Shaadi mein Zaroor Aana while breaking the same into day wise collections.
DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA
Day 1 (Fri) – 1.62 Cr.
TOTAL (NETT) – 1.62 Cr.
TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 2.08 Cr.
WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS
India – 2.08 Cr. – (As of 10-Nov-17)
TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 2.08 Cr.
NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.
Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s)