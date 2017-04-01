Box Office: Worldwide collections and day wise break up of Naam Shabana

The Taapsee Pannu – Akshay Kumar starrer Naam Shabana which is said to be a prequel to the previously released action flick Baby that starrer Akshay in the lead role released yesterday. The gritty action thriller that sees Taapsee playing a well-trained RAW agent opened on an average note at the box office.
In this report, we take a look at the box office collections of Naam Shabana, while breaking them into day wise collections.
DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA
Day 1 (Fri) – 5.12 Cr.
TOTAL (NETT) – 5.12 Cr.
TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 7.11 Cr.
WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS
India – 7.11 Cr. – (As of 31-Mar-17)
TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 7.11 Cr.
NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.
Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).