The makers of the much-anticipated film Haiwaan have taken an innovative step forward in building the film’s intriguing Hero versus Haiwaan narrative with a unique audio promo that promises to offer audiences a thrilling glimpse into the world of the film.

Saif Ali Khan vs Akshay Kumar: Haiwaan makers unveil unique audio promo ahead of release

In this distinctive audio experience, listeners are introduced to the contrasting voices and personas at the heart of the story. Saif Ali Khan's character, the Hero, on one side, and Akshay Kumar’s character, the Haiwaan, on the other. Through sound alone, the audio creates an intense face-off, setting the stage for a compelling clash between the Hero and the Haiwaan.

Designed to build anticipation around the film’s central conflict, this unique audio glimpse establishes the narrative and brings alive the tension between the two powerful characters even before audiences see them on screen. The innovative concept is among the first of its kind in the country, using the power of audio to create a cinematic experience that leaves audiences intrigued and wanting more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Haiwaan releases in cinemas worldwide on 11th September 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Haiwaan director Priyadarshan reveals how he helped Saif Ali Khan portray a visually challenged man

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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