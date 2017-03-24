Box Office: Top overseas grossers of 2017

The overseas market, much like the domestic, has evolved over the years to focus more on content rather than star power of course with some exceptions. What’s more is that this domain is fast becoming a territory that is responsible for pumping in the moolah for Bollywood releases at the box office. With recent releases performing well in overseas markets, Bollywood Hungama decided to take a look at the overall Top Grossers of 2017 in terms of overseas collections.

Movie Name Opening Weekend collections (in mil. USD) Lifetime collections (in mil. USD)
OK Jaanu 0.8 0.955
Raees 8.5 13.5
Kaabil 3.5 5
Jolly LLb 2 2.73 5.2
Running Shaadi 0.03 0.03
Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2.82 4.72
Rangoon 1.11 1.65
Irada 0.02 0.02
Commando 2 0.387 0.626

 

