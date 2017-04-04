Box Office: Phillauri Day 12 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Over the past couple of weeks, Anushka Sharma has been busy promoting her production venture PHILLAURI with interesting images that feature her onscreen character making an appearance at various locations. Well, the film finally hit the screens on 24th March.

The movie has collected approx. 1.81 mil. USD [11.75 cr.] at the close of the second weekend in overseas

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Phillauri on Day 12 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
1,434 USD [Rs. 93,364] from 10 screens

New Zealand box office
283 USD [Rs. 18,421] from 4 screens

