Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 crosses 1.55 mil. USD [10.36 cr.] at the North America box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Box Office Jolly LLB 2 Day 13 in overseas

The Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB released on 10th February 2017.

Jolly LLB 2’s total gross stands at approx. 1,555,549 USD [Rs. 10.36 cr.] at close of Day 14 at the North America box office.

Day 14 collections at the North America box office

U.S.A box office
9,397 USD [Rs. 6.26 lacs] from 101 screens

Canada box office
3,142 USD [Rs. 2.09 lacs] from 20 screens

Total gross at the North America box office

U.S.A box office
1,243,067 USD [Rs. 8.28 cr.]

Canada box office
312,482 USD [Rs. 2.08 cr.]

