Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 crosses 1.55 mil. USD [10.36 cr.] at the North America box office

The Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB released on 10th February 2017.
Jolly LLB 2’s total gross stands at approx. 1,555,549 USD [Rs. 10.36 cr.] at close of Day 14 at the North America box office.
Day 14 collections at the North America box office
U.S.A box office
9,397 USD [Rs. 6.26 lacs] from 101 screens
Canada box office
3,142 USD [Rs. 2.09 lacs] from 20 screens
Total gross at the North America box office
U.S.A box office
1,243,067 USD [Rs. 8.28 cr.]
Canada box office
312,482 USD [Rs. 2.08 cr.]