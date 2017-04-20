Box Office: Begum Jaan collects 1.40 crore* on Day 6

Begum Jaan had another low day at the Box Office as it collected Rs. 1.40 crore* on Wednesday. The film is seeing dips on weekdays though thankfully they are controlled and not drastic enough to suggest a major fall. Actually, had the collections been over Rs. 2.5 crore on Monday and then such falls of 10%-15% would have come during the rest of the weekdays, it would have been a fair deal for the Vidya Balan starrer. However, the film didn’t grow over the weekend and then Monday was nominal too due to which even a reasonable hold over the weekdays isn’t suggesting a bountiful week.
The film currently stands at Rs. 16.34 crore* and the trajectory so far projects that it would stay below the Week One total of OK Jaanu [Rs. 19 crore]. The Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer holds the (not so good) record of being the lowest grossing notable release of 2017 in its Week One. It went on to grab a total of Rs. 23.6 crore eventually in its lifetime and it has to be seen if Begum Jaan manages to reach there.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited