Box Office: Anaarkali Of Aarah collects 47 lakhs on opening weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Anaarkali Of Aarah (1)

The Avinash Das directed venture Anaarkali Of Aarah featuring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Misra and Pankaj Tripathi released last week. The film which featured low key promotions and hardly any hype was never expected to make an impact at the box office.

In this report we take a look at the opening weekend collections of Anaarkali Of Aarah to understand how the film performed. After collecting just Rs. 10 lakhs on opening day the film’s overall collections remained low as the weekend progressed with Rs. 15 lakhs and Rs. 25 lakhs more coming in on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

With this low box office collection figures the total weekend collections of Anaarkali Of Aarah stands at Rs. 47 lakhs.

Anaarkali Of Aarah box office at a glance

Day 1 (Fri) – 10 lakhs

Day 2 (Sat) – 15 lakhs

Day 3 (Sun) – 22 lakhs

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Tiger-Shroff-replaces-Sushant-Singh-Rajput-as-the-face-of-Garnier-Men’s-Facewash

Tiger Shroff replaces Sushant Singh Rajput…

Akshay Kumar Vs Shah Rukh Khan Akshay's Toilet – Ek Prem Katha to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's next on Independence Day weekend

Akshay Kumar Vs Shah Rukh Khan:…

SHOCKING Sony TV to cancel

SHOCKING: Sony TV to cancel ‘The Kapil…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor visit Karan Johar’s babies

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor visit…

Salman Khan to launch

Salman Khan to launch Asha Parekh’s…

Pahlaj Nihalani defends the CBFC rating for Befikre

Newsbreak: Censor Certification goes online…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification