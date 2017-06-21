Aamir Khan’s Dangal collects 1954 crores globally, all set to miss the 2000 crore mark

The Aamir Khan starrer Dangal that was directed by Nitesh Tiwari fast became one of the biggest money spinners of recent times. Released in the markets of China and Taiwan much after its worldwide release Dangal has been doing brisk business in these territories, giving its global box office collections a boost.
Though currently on the decline within the Chinese market, Dangal has managed to not only become one of the highest grossing Indian films in China but also one of the highest at the global box office. With Rs. 716 cr coming from the worldwide markets (excluding China and Taiwan), Rs. 36.11 from the Taiwan market and Rs. 1202 cr coming in from the Chinese box office the total global collections of Dangal currently stands at Rs. 1954.11 cr.
With this Dangal has now become the first Indian film to achieve this benchmark of collecting well over Rs. 1900 cr at the global box office.
Dangal box office at a glance:
Worldwide (excluding Taiwan and China) – Rs. 716 crores
China – Rs. 1202 crores
Taiwan – Rs. 36.11 crores
Total – Rs. 1954.11 crores