The film begins its promotional campaign with a striking new poster as the makers gear up for the trailer launch in Bengaluru ahead of the film's August 26 release.

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have officially announced the release date of the film's much-awaited trailer. Headlined by Yash, the action entertainer will unveil its first full trailer on August 8, 2026, with the announcement accompanied by a brand-new poster that continues the film's intriguing promotional campaign.

Toxic: Makers of Yash starrer unveil new poster to heighten anticipation ahead of trailer release on August 8

The latest poster features the silhouette of Yash's character, Raya, holding a Tommy gun against a dramatic backdrop. Staying consistent with the film's marketing strategy, the artwork offers only a glimpse into the protagonist's world while keeping the larger narrative under wraps. Rather than revealing key plot points, the poster leans into the mystery surrounding the film, prompting fans to continue speculating about its storyline and the journey of its lead character.

Interestingly, the trailer will be launched in Bengaluru, making the city the starting point of the film's promotional campaign. The venue holds significance as it is the home state of both leading star Yash and production house KVN Productions. Adding to the occasion, August 8 also marks exactly two years since Toxic officially went on floors, making the trailer launch a symbolic milestone in the film's journey.



Ever since the project was announced, the makers have adopted a carefully curated promotional strategy, choosing atmosphere and visual storytelling over conventional reveals. From the film's first look to character posters and the recently released songs like ‘Tabahi’ and ‘Madhosh’, each promotional asset has offered glimpses of the film's stylised world without divulging major details about its plot. The upcoming trailer is now expected to provide audiences with their most comprehensive look yet at the universe of Toxic, its principal characters, and the scale envisioned by the makers.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles alongside Yash. The multilingual project has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Backed by KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. With the trailer now just days away, anticipation is expected to intensify as audiences prepare for their first detailed look at one of the year's most-awaited pan-India releases.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria shares romantic BTS moments from Toxic song ‘Madhosh’ with Yash; says, “The in between moments are my favourites”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.