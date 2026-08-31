JioStar has released a new promo bringing together Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal, the hosts of Bigg Boss Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, respectively. The promo comes ahead of the simultaneous premiere of the four editions on September 6, 2026.

Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal unite for Bigg Boss South India promo

The promo brings the four hosts together for a crossover moment aimed at building anticipation for the upcoming seasons. While each host has developed a distinct association with their respective edition, the new campaign brings their audiences together in one screen moment.

The video also incorporates elements from the different South Indian markets. In a light-hearted sequence involving food from each other’s states, the four hosts find themselves caught in a playful mix-up. The concept gives the promo a cultural angle while keeping the focus on the upcoming Bigg Boss premieres.

Over the years, the hosts have become an important part of the Bigg Boss format. Their interactions with contestants, weekend episodes, observations and conversations have become a regular part of the viewing experience. Bringing Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal together also marks a crossover between the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam editions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Krishnan Kutty, Head, Entertainment (South), JioStar, said, “Each of our four hosts has a very distinct equation with his audience, and that relationship is an important part of what makes Bigg Boss so powerful in every market. This promo gave us an opportunity to bring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal together in a way that is fun, rooted in the cultures of the South and true to their personalities. For fans, seeing all four of them share the screen is a moment in itself. It captures the scale and excitement we are building towards as all four editions begin together.”

The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam editions of Bigg Boss will premiere simultaneously on September 6. Each version will continue with its own contestants and storyline in its respective language, airing on the relevant JioStar television channels and JioHotstar.

Adding to the Bigg Boss lineup that day, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss will also premiere on September 6. This means viewers will see the Hindi edition launch on the same date as the four South Indian versions.

Bigg Boss is a format owned by Endemol Shine / Banijay Entertainment.

Also Read : Malavika Mohanan on finally working with Vijay Sethupathi in Pocket Novel: “It really feels like this film was long due for us”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.