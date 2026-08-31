Sreeleela opens up on how medical experience shaped her acting; says, “You’re seeing life and death, so that really matures you as an actor”

Sreeleela may be recognised for her performances and energetic screen presence, but her experience outside cinema has also played a role in shaping her as an actor. During her medical education and hospital postings, she was exposed to real-life situations that gave her a deeper understanding of human emotions and different perspectives.

Sreeleela opens up on how medical experience shaped her acting; says, “You’re seeing life and death, so that really matures you as an actor”

Speaking about whether her medical experience has helped her in cinema, Sreeleela said, “Definitely. 100 percent. I feel it is important for an actor to have a lot of knowledge about everything around the world. General knowledge is also very important. Experiences and your sensitivity meter has to be high.”

The actor recalled how her hospital postings allowed her to closely observe the emotional journeys of patients and their families. She said these experiences exposed her to situations involving life, death and financial difficulties, giving her a different understanding of people and their stories.

She stated, “Hospital stories, what I've seen in my course of being in the hospital or in my postings, was, people's emotional journeys very closely. You see life and death, you see situations, you see people having financial situation to clear bills. There's so many stories. What is cinema? It's a story and like that I've been grateful. I mean I was exposed to around three, four stories like this every day so it gives you so much perspective. It gives, it opens your mind up very differently. You're very sensitive about microscopic things and you're very real with…That's what I say that this side it's just one colorful world, dancing, there's wonderful costumes, there's so many people and there it's a white coat. It's a completely different situation. You're seeing life and death, so that really matures you as an actor.”

According to Sreeleela, the contrast between her medical experiences and life in the entertainment industry has helped her develop greater sensitivity towards people and situations. She feels that observing real-life experiences has influenced the way she understands characters and stories.

On the work front, Sreeleela is set to make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's upcoming musical drama. She will also share the screen with Dhanush in Om Chapter 1. With several other projects in the pipeline, the actor is preparing to take on different roles while drawing from the experiences she has gained both within and outside the film industry.

Also Read : Sreeleela serves power dressing goals in navy pinstripe suit at Wimbledon 2026

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