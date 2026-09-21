Vidya Balan has officially joined Jailer 2 as Kantha, with Sun Pictures unveiling her character introduction on Sunday. The makers shared a new glimpse featuring the actor in a blue saree, offering the first look at her role in the Rajinikanth-led sequel.

Vidya Balan’s Kantha look revealed in New Jailer 2 character glimpse

The character reveal gives a brief glimpse of Kantha’s personality and screen presence. Accompanied by Anirudh Ravichander’s background score, the video shows Vidya making an entry down a staircase. Her body language, the way she carries the saree pallu and the cigarette in her hand contribute to the character’s intense appearance. While the glimpse does not reveal much about Kantha’s role in the story, it gives an indication of the distinct personality Vidya will be portraying in the film.

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel brings back several members of the original cast, including Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. The film also features Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah in key roles, alongside Vidya Balan.

Jailer 2 marks Vidya Balan’s addition to the franchise and brings her into the same cast as Rajinikanth. Her character introduction comes ahead of the film’s scheduled worldwide release.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is set to release worldwide on October 15, 2026. The latest glimpse has now introduced Kantha to the audience, while details about her character and her connection to Tiger Muthuvel Pandian remain under wraps.

The film is the sequel to the 2023 action comedy Jailer, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nelson Dilipkumar returns as director for the second instalment, with the sequel expanding its cast with several new additions.

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More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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