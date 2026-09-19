Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the much-awaited Drishyam The Conclusion. The thriller releases in cinemas on October 2 and marks the veteran actor’s second release of the year after the super-hit Dhamaal 4. His next film, tentatively-titled Ranger, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia, was expected to arrive in cinemas on December 4. However, since last month, there have been reports that the film has been pushed to 2027.

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn-starrer Ranger pushed to 2027; WON’T clash with Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s comic caper, Eetha

Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the film has indeed been postponed and will release only next year. A source told us, “The film should release after Eid, which falls in March 2027. Hence, expect Ranger to be a summer release, which would be apt. It’s a jungle adventure and would be an ideal film to release during the school and college holidays.”

December 4, meanwhile, will now see the release of Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-Raashii Khanna’s untitled comic caper, directed by Anees Bazmee. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha. There’s also a possibility of Prabhas’ period action drama, Fauzi, releasing on December 3. However, as per trade sources, it’s unlikely and like Ranger, it maybe pushed to 2027.

This means Ajay Devgn will have just two releases in 2026. According to an August report in Mid-Day, Ranger features Ajay as a forest officer determined to protect tigers. However, his mission is made increasingly difficult by an inefficient team, corrupt superiors and a ruthless gang of poachers led by Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist.

The Mid-Day report also said that the climax was shot last month in Mumbai, after which the makers plan to film a special dance number with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ajay Devgn.

Ranger is produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Jagan Shakti. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in January 2026, Luv said, “Ajay sir and Sanju sir have worked together so many times in these 25 years. Yet, they have never done an action film together. It is very shocking. It is extremely exciting that we’ll get to see them in an action film for the first time.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: “Hat-trick incoming”

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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