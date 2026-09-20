Rashmika Mandanna takes on an intense and physically demanding role in Mysaa, the upcoming pan-India action drama directed by debutant filmmaker Rawindra Pulle. Produced by Unformula Films, the film has unveiled its teaser, offering a glimpse into the world of its central character and the scale of action being mounted for the project.

Mysaa Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna unveils intense Gond tribal avatar in Rawindra Pulle’s Pan-India action drama

The teaser begins with Rashmika’s voiceover as Mysaa, setting the tone for her journey with the lines, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” The character is presented as a formidable woman who continues to fight despite the challenges and societal barriers surrounding her. The teaser positions Mysaa as someone who chooses to confront the obstacles in her path rather than back down.

For the role, Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman and has taken on several physically demanding sequences. The teaser features her riding a bike and performing underwater action, including a striking sequence in which her character is seen sitting at the bottom of the water while holding a sickle. Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram and Rao Ramesh are also part of the cast.

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The action drama marks Rawindra Pulle’s directorial debut, with the teaser showcasing his visual approach to the story. Cinematographer Shreyaas P Krishna has shot the film, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. International action choreographer Andy Long has worked on the combat sequences, with the film also featuring action choreography by Kecha. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor and G M Sekhar serves as the production designer.

The technical team has contributed to the film’s action-oriented presentation, with the teaser featuring underwater sequences alongside combat and outdoor action. The background score further establishes the darker tone of the narrative.

Mysaa stars Rashmika Mandanna, Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa, Nidhi Singh and others. The film is written and directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy and Veerasai Gopa. Mysaa is scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Mysaa: Pre-Teaser of Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets unveiled ahead of September 20 teaser release

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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