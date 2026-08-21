The celebrated actress, who worked across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema in a career spanning over seven decades, died on August 21.

Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki, one of the most respected names in South Indian cinema, has died at the age of 94. The actress, who had been hospitalised after falling ill due to age-related health concerns, passed away on August 21 following a brief hospitalisation. The news was confirmed by Nadigar Sangam President and actor Nassar.

Veteran South Indian actress Sowcar Janaki passes away after brief hospitalisation

According to Nassar’s statement to the press, Sowcar Janaki died at 1:59 PM on Friday. He said, “Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet, from 5 PM,” The veteran actress had recently been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, after falling ill.

Actor Kayal Devaraj had shared an update about her hospitalisation on social media, informing fans and members of the film fraternity about her health condition. Kayal said, “Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki (aged 94) has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, due to ill health. She is currently receiving intensive medical care. On behalf of the South Indian Artistes' Association, President Nassar and actors Soundararaja and Hemachandran visited her in person to inquire about her well-being.”



Members of the Nadigar Sangam had also visited the actress during her hospitalisation and enquired about her health.

Born Sankaramanchi Janaki on December 12, 1931, Sowcar Janaki went on to establish a remarkable career spanning more than seven decades. She worked extensively across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema and appeared in nearly 400 films. Alongside her film career, she was also associated with theatre, having performed in more than 300 stage shows. She had also worked as a radio artist during her early years.

Sowcar Janaki was among the early actors to establish a presence across multiple South Indian film industries. She featured in the Kannada pan-Indian film Mahishasura Mardini alongside Dr. Rajkumar, which released in 1959 and became an important milestone in her career.

Over the years, Janaki received several honours for her contribution to Indian cinema. Her accolades include two Nandi Awards and the Kalaimamani. She was also honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South for her contribution to South Indian cinema. In 2022, she was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sowcar Janaki’s legacy also continued through her family. She had two daughters and a son, while her granddaughter Vaishnavi Aravind is also an actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films since making her debut in 1987.

With Sowcar Janaki’s death, Indian cinema has lost an actor whose career remained closely associated with the evolution of South Indian films across generations. Her extensive body of work across languages, theatre and radio has left a lasting place in the history of Indian performing arts.

Our heartfelt condolences towards the family.

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