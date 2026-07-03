Shanaya Kapoor, last seen navigating a monster-infested swimming pool in Tu Yaa Main, is set to make her Telugu film debut with Zombie Reddy 2, playing the female lead opposite Teja Sajj, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter India.

Shanaya Kapoor to make Telugu debut with Zombie Reddy 2 opposite Teja Sajja; Suparn Varma directs franchise sequel: Report

A big regional debut takes shape

The film, directed by Suparn Varma, has already gone on floors in Hyderabad, with Kapoor expected to join the sets soon, according to sources.

A source close to the development told THR India, “Suparn Varma is set to direct Zombie Reddy 2 as his next project after Haq. The shoot has already gone on floors in Hyderabad, and Shanaya Kapoor is set to play the female lead and she is expected to join the team soon.”

Varma’s vision for the franchise

Known for his work on The Family Man and Rana Naidu, Varma most recently helmed Haq, the Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam-led social drama set in the 1970s that offered a fictionalised account of the landmark Shah Bano Supreme Court judgment.

Sources indicate Varma intends to bring fresh energy to the franchise while retaining the blend of horror, comedy and commercial entertainment that made the original successful.

The Zombie Reddy legacy

The original Zombie Reddy, directed by Prasanth Varma and released in 2021, was among Telugu cinema’s earliest zombie-themed entertainers. Blending horror, comedy and action against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it performed well at the box office and later gained a wider audience through streaming.

The sequel is backed by People Media Factory, the production house behind Sajja’s Mirai, and is reportedly being mounted on a larger scale as the franchise expands.

Kapoor’s recent credits include the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan and the croc-thriller Tu Yaa Main, and Zombie Reddy 2 now marks her entry into a new industry altogether, with anticipation building around how she adapts to the genre-blending world of the franchise.

Also Read: Teja Sajja on his next after Mirai, “It is the sequel to Zombie Reddy”

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