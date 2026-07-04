Actor Trisha Krishnan has publicly criticised fashion retailer Zara after alleging that clothes delivered to her home carried a strong body odour. Sharing her experience on Instagram Stories, the actor claimed that this was the third consecutive order in which she had encountered the same issue.

Trisha Krishnan calls out Zara after receiving “body odour”-smelling clothes in home deliveries: “Third time in a row”

On Friday, Trisha tagged Zara's official Instagram handle along with its customer care account while posting a message about her experience. Although she did not disclose which products she had ordered, she expressed disappointment over the condition in which they were delivered.

Trisha Krishnan raises concerns over repeated Zara deliveries

In her Instagram Story, Trisha directly addressed the brand and urged it to improve its quality checks before dispatching online orders. "Errrr dear @zara @zaracare Just a humble request. Pls make sure your clothes don't reek of body odour (not even mild) the next time we're placing home deliveries. 3rd time in a row. And pretty darn disgusting. Smell it before you pack it atleast," she wrote.

The actor did not speculate on what may have caused the issue. However, complaints of this nature are often associated with products that may have been tried on by customers, returned and subsequently repackaged without adequate inspection.

As of now, Zara has not publicly responded to Trisha Krishnan's complaint.

Comes amid a successful phase in her career

Professionally, Trisha Krishnan is currently enjoying one of the strongest phases of her career. Her latest release, Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji, released on May 15. While the fantasy courtroom drama opened to mixed reviews, it went on to become a major commercial success.

The film reportedly crossed Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 and the biggest hit of Suriya's career. Trisha played a key role in the film, adding another successful project to a filmography that already includes acclaimed titles such as Ponniyin Selvan and Leo.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan shares midnight birthday post for Thalapathy Vijay sparks buzz amid ongoing relationship speculation

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