Dulquer Salmaan celebrates as Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra heads to BIFAN and Stuttgart Film Festival 2026: “It’s truly gratifying to see the film continue its journey beyond theatres”

After rewriting the record books at the box office, Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra has added another feather to its cap by earning international recognition. The Rs 300-crore Malayalam superhero blockbuster, backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, has been officially selected for the prestigious Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) 2026 and the 23rd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2026.

Dulquer Salmaan celebrates as Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra heads to BIFAN and Stuttgart Film Festival 2026: “It’s truly gratifying to see the film continue its journey beyond theatres”

Sharing the exciting development on social media, Wayfarer Films announced, “We are thrilled to announce that our film has been selected for BIFAN (Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival) 2026 and the 23rd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2026.”

Reacting to the achievement, producer Dulquer Salmaan expressed his pride in the film’s continued journey on the global stage. “Seeing Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra being recognised at prestigious international film festivals is incredibly special. I’m immensely proud of the entire team whose passion brought this vision to life. It’s truly gratifying to see the film continue its journey beyond theatres and for Malayalam storytelling to receive global recognition. These selections reaffirm our belief that sincere stories can transcend borders and connect with audiences across cultures,” he said.

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra broke new ground as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film. Featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, the film struck a chord with both audiences and critics, emerging as one of the industry's biggest commercial successes of the year with a worldwide gross of over Rs 300 crore.

The film is the first chapter of an ambitious superhero franchise produced by Wayfarer Films. Dominic Arun not only directed but also penned the project, while Nimish Ravi handled cinematography and Chaman Chakko took charge of editing. The film’s music was composed by Jakes Bejoy, with internationally acclaimed stunt director Yannick Ben choreographing the action sequences. Santhy Balachandran contributed to the additional screenplay and dramaturgy, while Jithu Sebastian served as the production designer.

With official selections at BIFAN 2026 and the 23rd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2026, Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra continues to expand its global footprint. The recognition follows its remarkable theatrical success and further underscores the increasing international appreciation for Malayalam cinema and its evolving storytelling on the world stage.

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