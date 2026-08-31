Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to a fan’s suggestion for a baby name combining her name with husband Raj Nidimoru’s.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to fan suggesting baby name Samraj with Raj Nidimoru: “A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey by sharing a series of photos on social media in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. The posts prompted an outpouring of love and wishes from fans and followers, with several also sharing advice and suggestions related to motherhood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to fan suggesting baby name Samraj with Raj Nidimoru: “A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?”

The actress warmly responded to some of the comments, including one fan who suggested potential names for Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s baby by combining their names. The fan wrote, “How about Samaira (Girl) or Samaraj (Boy)? Perfect mix of Sam & Raj! Take care, Samantha garu!”

Samantha responded to the suggestion with a light-hearted remark, writing, “@i.m.anuk.377 SAMRAJ. A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?”

The exchange comes after Samantha posted a set of pictures giving glimpses of her motherhood journey on the platform, which she captioned with two heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



Apart from that, she also recently hosted an AMA session on social media, where she interacted with her fans and answered questions about different aspects of her life. Her pregnancy and the motherhood journey also emerged as topics of conversation during the interaction.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in December 2025. The couple has not officially announced their pregnancy, although Samantha was seen sporting a baby bump at the success party of Maa Inti Bangaaram following the film’s release in June.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, which also marked a collaboration between the actress and Raj Nidimoru as co-producers. The film received a positive response from audiences and industry members.

Over the past few months, Samantha has also shared glimpses of her personal journey with her followers on social media, giving fans an opportunity to follow the latest chapter of her life.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump during Vietnam getaway with Raj Nidimoru; see pics

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