The cinematographer, who makes his Telugu debut with Hanu Raghavapudi’s period drama, speaks about the quality he believes connects Prabhas with audiences.

Fauzi DoP Sudeep Chatterjee praises Prabhas; says “He has very honest eyes, and that comes through the lens as a beautiful human being”

Prabhas is set to headline Fauzi, an upcoming period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for Sita Ramam. The film, backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, is scheduled to release worldwide on December 3, 2026.

Fauzi DoP Sudeep Chatterjee praises Prabhas; says “He has very honest eyes, and that comes through the lens as a beautiful human being”

The film has been generating interest following the recent release of its glimpse, which featured Prabhas in an intense, blood-soaked avatar holding a gun. The project marks the actor’s return to a period drama on a large scale after the Baahubali franchise.

Fauzi also marks the Telugu debut of acclaimed cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee, who has previously worked on films including Guzaarish, Dor, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Speaking about his experience of working with Prabhas, Chatterjee highlighted the actor’s screen presence and said that his sincerity is visible through the camera.

He shared, “Everyone I've worked with is special in their own way, but with Prabhas, you have to work with him to realize why people love him so much. There is just so much truth in his eyes. Not an iota of dishonesty. He has very honest eyes, and that comes through the lens as a beautiful human being. That is what audiences connect with.”

The upcoming film brings together Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi and Mythri Movie Makers, with the latter having backed the Pushpa franchise. The makers are positioning Fauzi as a period drama with an emphasis on scale, emotion and visual storytelling. While the story and plotline have been kept under wraps, reports suggest that the movie follows a battle-worn soldier who endures a devastating battlefield confrontation, grappling with loss and survival amidst fallen comrades.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar, and presented by T-Series Films. Apart from Prabhas, the film is expected to feature an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, Mithun Chakraborty, among others while Imanvi Ismail is expected to feature alongside Prabhas. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 3, 2026.

Also Read: Makers of Prabhas’ Fauzi drop new poster to pay tribute to soldiers and freedom fighters on 80th Independence Day

More Pages: Fauzi Box Office Collection

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