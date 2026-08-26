Rashmika Mandanna reveals why the right footwear is key to feeling confident!

For Rashmika Mandanna, fashion is closely tied to comfort. While the actor is known for her glamorous red carpet appearances, her personal style tends to lean towards relaxed silhouettes and easy, everyday dressing. In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Rashmika opened up about the role footwear plays in helping women feel confident and comfortable.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals why the right footwear is key to feeling confident!

Rashmika Mandanna on the importance of footwear

Asked how important the right footwear is in making a woman feel confident, Rashmika said comfort is an essential part of feeling good in what one wears.

“It’s incredibly important. When you’re comfortable, confidence comes naturally,” she said.

The actor pointed to her own off-duty style as an example, noting that she often prefers comfortable co-ords, oversized T-shirts and outfits that allow her to move freely. For Rashmika, footwear needs to complement that approach rather than simply serve as a fashion statement.

“That’s why I believe the right footwear can make such a difference. It fits seamlessly into my everyday lifestyle because it’s comfortable, versatile and lets me express my personality in a fun way,” she added.

Her go-to wardrobe staples

Rashmika's preference for relaxed fashion also extends to her everyday wardrobe. When asked what she feels most comfortable wearing, the actor listed cropped T-shirts, relaxed co-ords, joggers and denims among her go-to choices. She also prefers keeping her accessories minimal, often completing the look with a cap.

Her approach reflects a growing preference for fashion that combines practicality with personal style, particularly when it comes to everyday dressing.

Rashmika on staying fit

Beyond fashion, the actor also spoke about how she maintains her fitness. Rashmika said she makes time for strength training and functional workouts, while also focusing on a balanced diet and adequate sleep.

“For me, feeling fit isn’t just about looking good. It’s about having the energy and the right mindset to give my best every single day,” she said.

Swarovski x Crocs pair holds a special place

Despite describing herself as someone who is not particularly attached to material possessions, Rashmika does have one pair that stands out in her wardrobe.

When asked about her most prized possession, she named her Swarovski x Crocs pair. “It’s a collaboration between two brands that I genuinely love, and they’re both stylish and incredibly comfortable,” she said.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda shares adorable nap-time moment with parents, gives special pc to Rashmika Mandanna: “Recovery- 1000%”

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