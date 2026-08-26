The pan-Indian investigative action thriller is inspired by true events and has been shot across multiple locations, including Ladakh, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

Goodwill Entertainments has unveiled the teaser of Operation Tral, the upcoming pan-Indian investigative action thriller headlined by Jayasurya. The film marks the directorial debut of acclaimed music composer Ratheesh Vega and has been announced as a multilingual release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Operation Tral Teaser: Jayasurya leads high-stakes NIA investigation in Ratheesh Vega directorial debut

Set against the backdrop of a fatal convoy ambush in Tral, Jammu & Kashmir, the film follows an NIA officer who is tasked with investigating the incident. The teaser offers a glimpse into the investigation while keeping the larger mystery under wraps, introducing a tense world involving intelligence operations, national security and danger.

Jayasurya plays an NIA officer at the centre of the narrative. The teaser presents the actor in an intense and action-oriented avatar as his character attempts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the Kashmir convoy attack. As the investigation progresses, the story is expected to explore layers of conspiracy, unanswered questions and the risks involved in the pursuit of truth.

Inspired by true events, Operation Tral has been mounted on a large scale and shot across Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kulu, Manali, Mussoorie and Ladakh. The multilingual project is gearing up for a worldwide release across five languages, expanding its reach beyond its Malayalam roots.

The film marks Ratheesh Vega’s first outing as a director. In addition to writing and directing Operation Tral, Vega has composed the music and background score, taking on multiple creative responsibilities for the project.

Jayasurya is joined by an ensemble cast comprising Murali Sharma, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Nandalal Krishnamoorthy, Rithika Singh, Kavya Shetty and Anson Paul, along with Sirajudheen. The Bollywood ensemble includes Vikram Kochhar, Yash Pal Gera, Mir Sarwar, Chandan Bisht, Hansika Jangid, Vaani Dogra, Jai Thakore, Vijay Trivedi and Manhar Singh Trivia.

Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, with Sunimol Joby as co-producer, the film features cinematography by Najose and editing by Shafeeque V.B. Project design is by Noble Jacob, while Sajeesh Thamarassery serves as production designer and Suneesh Sodharan as art director. Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya have worked on costumes, with Ronex Xavier handling makeup.

With the teaser now released in five languages, Operation Tral sets up an investigative thriller driven by a real-world premise, national security and a dangerous search for answers. The makers have kept the central mystery largely concealed, building anticipation around Jayasurya’s NIA officer and the investigation that takes him deeper into the events surrounding the convoy ambush.

Also Read: Operation Tral first look out; Jayasurya calls it “one of the most exciting projects”

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