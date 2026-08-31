Rashmika Mandanna is preparing to return to work after taking a brief break following a hip injury she sustained while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. Nearly a month after opening up about the injury, the actor has now announced that she will soon be back on sets.

Rashmika Mandanna announces return to work after hip injury, shares how she spent time at home

Rashmika recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how she spent her recovery period at home. The actor posted a carousel featuring moments with her loved ones and several activities she enjoyed during her break. From performing pooja and spending time with her dog to solving picture puzzles and relaxing while looking at her garden, Rashmika appeared to make the most of her time away from work.

Sharing the pictures and video, she revealed that her return to work is approaching but admitted that she will miss the time she has been able to spend at home. She captioned the post, “I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika had first spoken in detail about her injury on August 3. Addressing her absence from the public eye, she explained that the injury occurred during a dance shoot for Mysaa. She wrote, “Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well…Sorry I’ve been MIA…but hieeee! I’m hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.. But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.”

Calling Mysaa “the most aggressive film” she has ever done, Rashmika also described her break as a “forced holiday”. She said the injury was painful but manageable and joked about struggling to stay away from workouts and running during her recovery.

Before her injury, Rashmika had been working on multiple projects. She has Mysaa, an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of the Gond tribes, in which she plays a Gond woman. She also stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set during the British Raj, the Telugu period drama is inspired by lesser-known chapters of Indian history and is slated to release on September 11.

Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali to release on October 16, 2026; epic drama set for Dussehra festive weekend

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