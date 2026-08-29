The maestro joins forces with European electronic producers Twerking Class Heroes to bring a bold new trance sound to Indian cinema.

‘Raaja Trance’: Ilaiyaraaja steps into a new electronic sound with ‘Muthumani’ from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy

What happens when one of the most revered voices in Indian music meets a duo at the forefront of experimental electronic sound? For Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, Ilaiyaraaja joins forces with Basel-based electronic duo Twerking Class Heroes in a striking collision of Indian film music and electronic influences, creating a sound that pushes Indian cinema into new sonic territory.

‘Raaja Trance’: Ilaiyaraaja steps into a new electronic sound with ‘Muthumani’ from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy

Composed, written, and sung by Ilaiyaraaja, ‘Muthumani’ fuses his unmistakable musical language with the hypnotic pulse of trance, earning the moniker ‘Raaja Trance’. The track reflects the maestro’s enduring spirit of experimentation, embracing a contemporary electronic sound while retaining the melody and emotion that define his music.

The electronic mix for ‘Muthumani’ comes from Twerking Class Heroes: Till & Gabriel, whose music filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has been a fan of for years. Their contribution brings together two distinct musical worlds Karthik loves: Ilaiyaraaja’s singular film music and the duo’s experimental electronic approach.

For Dorothy, however, ‘Muthumani’ is much more than a musical experiment. The music video, directed by Bharath Muralidharan, brings together Maestro Ilaiyaraaja along with Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikant in a visually charged interpretation of the song.

‘Muthumani’ follows the strong response to Dorothy’s previous musical release, ‘Kalyana Virundhu’, which reached No. 3 on YouTube Music India, setting the stage for another major musical moment from the film.

With a legendary maestro continuing to push his own musical boundaries, an unexpected meeting of electronic and cinematic traditions, and a song positioned at the heart of Dorothy’s story,

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy stars Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. The film will have its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival in the Centrepiece section and will release worldwide in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment.

Also Read: Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy unveils haunting first teaser ahead of TIFF 2026 world premiere

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