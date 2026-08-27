Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and features music by Ajay–Atul.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to reunite on the big screen with Ranabaali, which has now locked its theatrical release date. The makers have announced that the much-awaited period action drama will arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026, positioning the film for a major release during the Dussehra festive period.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali to release on October 16, 2026; epic drama set for Dussehra festive weekend

The announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda in an intense period avatar. Sharing the poster on social media, the team wrote, “The darkest chapter of our history opens this October. #Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26”

The October 16 release date places Ranabaali in the pre-Dussehra weekend, with the makers looking to tap into the festive period and its strong theatrical audience. The film is being positioned as an ambitious cinematic spectacle, with its story centred on the conflict between righteousness and tyranny.

Ranabaali marks another collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who reunite on screen following their previous work together. The period drama is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who is known for films that combine distinctive storytelling with large-scale concepts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANABAALI FILM (@ranabaalifilm)



Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has generated anticipation through its first look, character reveals and music-related updates. The makers are mounting the project on a large scale, with the period setting and action elements forming a key part of its cinematic appeal.

Music for Ranabaali has been composed by Ajay–Atul, adding another major element to the film’s overall scale. With Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna leading the cast, the film is expected to be one of the notable releases of the October 2026 theatrical calendar.

The Dussehra period has traditionally been an important window for major Indian film releases, and Ranabaali will now look to make the most of the festive audience when it arrives in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026. With its period setting, action-driven narrative and reunion of Vijay and Rashmika, the film is already being positioned as a potential festive-season theatrical event.

Also Read: Ranabaali makers wish music director Ajay Gogavale on his birthday

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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