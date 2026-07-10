Following their successful collaboration on Tillu Square, actor Murli Sharma and director Mallik Ram have reunited for Super Subbu, which premiered on July 2. Marking Murli Sharma’s OTT debut, the comedy drama follows the journey of Subbu, a sex education teacher played by Sundeep Kishan, navigating life in the village of Maakipur. Murli Sharma plays Kukkuteshwar Rao, a strict, disciplined and traditional father whose journey adds both conflict and emotion to the story.

Murli Sharma opens up about reuniting with Mallik Ram for Super Subbu; says, “He makes you feel completely comfortable as an actor”

Speaking about reuniting with Mallik Ram, Murli Sharma said, “Mallik is an intelligent writer, storyteller and director. He knows exactly what he wants. The way he writes is so beautiful. I believe a large part of cinema or a series, a film, or any visual medium is created on paper first. So the way he writes and brings his stories to life is truly delightful. The way he treats his scenes and the way he takes his actors into that space is remarkable. He simply immerses you in that world, making you genuinely feel like you belong there. Whether it was the house, the village, or in my case, the school where I was shooting, everything felt so real. He makes you feel completely comfortable as an actor.”

The actor added, “He’s also incredibly patient with actors. It was a beautiful experience working with him. I had a wonderful time and learned a lot from him. I genuinely look forward to working with him again very soon. Before this, I worked with Mallik on Tillu Square, where I played a don, and that film turned out to be a blockbuster. So now, I’m hoping for a hat-trick with Mallik and I say amen to that. We were just discussing this recently, he told me that I’m an addictive person, and I told him he’s exactly the same. He’s so cool, so energetic, yet everything is completely under his control.”

The admiration is mutual. Reflecting on Murli Sharma’s performance as Kukkuteshwar Rao in Super Subbu, Mallik Ram said, “Working with Murli Sharma is always a joy. He’s one of those rare actors who makes you feel that the character you wrote was merely a suggestion, because what eventually appears on screen is richer, deeper, and far more interesting than what was on the page. His process is incredibly internal, he doesn’t seem to switch a character on and off. Once he steps into a role, he lives in it. On set, he talks, walks, reacts, and sometimes even eats as the character.”

He continued, “With Kukku, there were moments when it genuinely felt like Murli Sharma had quietly disappeared and Kukku had taken over for the day. The intensity and consistency he brings are almost frightening, it’s hard to understand how he sustains that level of immersion day after day. Watching him work is both exciting and addictive. In fact, the biggest danger of casting Murli Sharma is that after one project, you find yourself wanting to cast him in every project, not just for the performance, but for the masterclass you get to witness along the way.”

With Super Subbu premiering on July 2, audiences will get to witness Murli Sharma in a new avatar as he steps into the world of OTT, bringing yet another memorable and nuanced character to life.

Also Read: Netflix unveils trailer for its first Telugu original series Super Subbu, premieres 2 July

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