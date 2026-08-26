Malavika Mohanan says Onam has become more meaningful with age: “I just want to make memories with my family”

For Malavika Mohanan, Onam has grown from a celebration of heritage into a cherished occasion to return to her hometown and spend quality time with family. As she has grown older, the festival has taken on a deeper meaning, bringing generations together and allowing her to reconnect with her roots in Kerala.

Malavika Mohanan says Onam has become more meaningful with age: “I just want to make memories with my family”

“While growing up, it used to be about celebrating my heritage, but now it’s also about trying to make time around then, going to my hometown to spend it with my cousins, my family. As our grandparents are getting older, everybody feels really nice to come together,” she says. “It’s one festival that really brings us together. We take time off from work commitments and go to my hometown and spend time with them.”

Her connection with Kerala remains central to her identity, with the actor placing greater value on understanding the land of her ancestors and the culture she comes from: "The older I’ve grown, I feel like I really like knowing more about the land of my ancestors, knowing more about our culture. I always make sure that I go back to Kerala every once in a while... because it gives me a lot of strength.”

For Malavika, the most meaningful part of Onam lies in the simple tradition of being surrounded by loved ones. It is a tradition she hopes will remain unchanged, no matter how much life evolves. She said, "The one Onam tradition I hope to continue no matter what is just catching up with family around that time and celebrating Onam in our hometown in Kerala. The older you grow, you just want to make memories with your family as much as possible.”

This Onam, Malavika’s celebration is ultimately about pressing pause on busy schedules, going back home and making memories with the people who matter most. Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in Sardar 2 and Pocket Novel, adding two exciting projects to her upcoming slate.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan on finally working with Vijay Sethupathi in Pocket Novel: “It really feels like this film was long due for us”

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