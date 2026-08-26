The actors have reacted to the first glimpse of Prasanth Varma’s mythological spectacle, which stars Akshaye Khanna, Sriya Reddy and Bhoomi Shetty.

The first glimpse of Mahakali, the upcoming mythological spectacle from RKD Studios, has been receiving attention from within the film industry. Actors Prabhas and Rishab Shetty have now shared their reactions to the glimpse, with both praising the ambitious project and highlighting Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Shukracharya.

Mahakali glimpse: Prabhas and Rishab Shetty praise Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya; call it ‘absolutely terrific’

Prabhas took to social media to share the glimpse and extended his wishes to director Prasanth Varma and the team behind the film. The actor specifically praised the performances of Akshaye Khanna and Sriya Reddy, writing, “Congratulations to dear @prasanthvarmaofficial, and best wishes to the entire team of #Mahakali. Akshaye Khanna Ji and @sriya_reddy were absolutely terrific in the glimpse.”

Rishab Shetty also reacted to the glimpse, adding to the appreciation surrounding the project. Sharing it on social media, the actor-filmmaker wrote, “Mahakali: Shukracharya’s War Cry echoes loud and powerful.” He also extended his best wishes to Prasanth Varma and the entire team.

Akshaye Khanna’s appearance as Shukracharya has emerged as one of the key talking points following the release of the glimpse. The actor is seen in a fierce and commanding avatar, with his transformation and intense screen presence offering a glimpse into the character of the powerful guru of the Asuras. The imagery also hints at the larger conflict between Dharma and Adharma that forms part of the film’s mythological world.

Sriya Reddy also makes a striking appearance in the glimpse, while the visuals introduce audiences to the expansive world being created for the film. Elaborate production design, larger-than-life imagery and an ominous atmosphere establish the scale of the upcoming spectacle.

Mahakali is part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s larger Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which was launched with Hanu-Man. The upcoming project is expected to further expand the mythology and visual world associated with the filmmaker’s cinematic universe.

Presented by RK Duggal and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner, Mahakali is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sriya Reddy, Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf and several other actors.

The mythological film is slated to release in cinemas on January 8, 2027. With the first glimpse now drawing appreciation from names including Prabhas and Rishabh Shetty, anticipation around Mahakali continues to build.

Also Read: Jitin Gulati joins Akshaye Khanna in Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali: “It’s a very demanding character”

More Pages: Mahakali Box Office Collection

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