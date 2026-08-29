The R.A. Karthik directorial unveiled its first glimpse on August 29 and the teaser also confirmed its release date on December 24.

Nagarjuna Akkineni has marked his birthday on August 29 with the unveiling of the first glimpse of his landmark 100th film, King100. Written and directed by R.A. Karthik, the film has now officially locked its theatrical release for December 24, 2026, putting it on a direct collision course with Shah Rukh Khan starrer King, which is also scheduled to arrive in cinemas on the same day.

King100: Teaser of Nagarjuna starrer unveiled on his birthday; film to clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer King

The release date makes the clash particularly noteworthy as King is among the most anticipated Hindi films of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and marks his first onscreen appearance with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also marks Suhana’s theatrical debut, following her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies.

Meanwhile, King100 had remained largely under wraps during its year-long production. The first glimpse, released by Annapurna Studios on Nagarjuna’s birthday, introduces the actor in a stylised avatar and offers a first look at the world of the film.

The glimpse features Nagarjuna’s character reflecting on money, success and identity. He says, “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”

The film’s visuals feature Nagarjuna in a gold-toned look, while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. The glimpse concludes with the title reveal and the message “Long Live The King”, while confirming the December 24 release.

King100 is produced by Annapurna Studios. Along with Nagarjuna, the film features an ensemble cast, with further details awaited. The technical crew includes cinematographer Raja Mahadhevan, production designer Sathees Kumar N, editor Navin Nooli and costume designers Poorva, Rajini, Tanya and Bhramma. Action choreography is handled by Venkat, Prithivi, Nabakanth, Real Sathish and Dinesh Kasi, while Tuney John has worked on publicity design.

With both films now scheduled for December 24, 2026, Nagarjuna’s King100 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King are set to compete at the box office during the Christmas period.

Also Read: Nagarjuna praises Ramayana: Part 1 trailer; says, “I really liked Yash and Ranbir Kapoor”

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