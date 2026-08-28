The Prabhas starrer introduced the seal as a symbol of protection, with its significance expected to be explored further in the sequel.

Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has found a new connection with fans this Raksha Bandhan, with Rakhis featuring the film’s Khansaar seal making their way into the market. The seal, which was introduced as an important symbol in the Prabhas starrer, has been adopted by fans as a representation of protection during the festival.

Salaar Khansaar seal Rakhis become popular among fans this Raksha Bandhan ahead of Salaar Part 2

In Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the Khansaar seal is associated with the deal developed by Deva, played by Prabhas, and represents a form of ultimate protection. While the first instalment established the significance of the seal, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is expected to reveal more about its origins and how it came into existence.

The popularity of Khansaar seal Rakhis during Raksha Bandhan has also highlighted the continued recall value of the franchise among its fan base. Several fans have dedicated the Rakhis to Deva, connecting the character’s identity and the idea of protection with the essence of the festival.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was released in 2023 and featured Prabhas in the lead role. Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film combined action with an elaborate fictional world and a narrative centred around the relationship between Deva and Varadharaja Mannar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Huge demand for " Salaar Seal rakhi 's in telugu states" many people wants that seal to tie his brothers

Prabhas Aura is unmatchable in everysector @PrabhasRaju #Prabhas #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/kgkes9dPot — Kedar (@kedareswar519) August 27, 2026



Following the commercial performance of the first film, Hombale Films is developing Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The pre-production process for the sequel has commenced, with director Prashanth Neel reuniting with producer Vijay Kiragandur for the next instalment.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was mounted on a large scale and went on to become one of the major Telugu releases of 2023. The film recorded significant box office collections and also found an audience on streaming platforms following its theatrical run.

As work progresses on the sequel, the Khansaar seal’s renewed visibility during Raksha Bandhan offers another indication of how elements from the Salaar universe have continued to resonate with audiences beyond the film itself.

Also Read: Prabhas celebrating birthday with Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur sparks speculations on Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

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