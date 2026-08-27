Dulquer Salmaan has added another role to his upcoming film I Am Game. The actor has turned singer for the film’s newly released track ‘Loser’, lending his vocals to the song. The track offers a glimpse into the world of the upcoming fantasy thriller while introducing a playful take on the idea of being an underdog.

Dulquer Salmaan turns singer for I Am Game song ‘Loser’; actor says, “It’s a song that celebrates losers”

‘Loser’ takes a light-hearted approach to a label that is generally viewed negatively. Instead of treating failure as something to be avoided, the song celebrates the imperfect and unconventional side of its characters. Its irreverent tone also gives audiences an early sense of the humour and personality expected from I Am Game.

Speaking about the track and his experience of singing for the film, Dulquer Salmaan said, “It’s a song that celebrates losers, and I think it’s kind of fun. I also got to sing it.” The song also provides a glimpse into the personality of Dulquer’s character, who the actor says is significantly different from his own. Describing the role, he said, “I get to play a character who is quite a brat in this movie, which is very unlike me. Hopefully, by the end of the movie, I redeem myself and win you back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)



Dulquer’s vocals add another element to the film’s music while ‘Loser’ establishes a lighter tone around his character. The release comes ahead of I Am Game, which has generated interest around the actor’s different screen persona and the film’s fantasy-driven narrative.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I Am Game is an upcoming Malayalam-language sports fantasy action film. Hidhayath has co-written the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films.

Alongside Dulquer, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

With ‘Loser’ now released, the song offers audiences an early introduction to the film’s tone and Dulquer’s character. I Am Game is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 3, 2026.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan launches I’m Game song ‘Loser’ at IFFM 2026

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