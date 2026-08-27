The Malayalam stars have discussed collaborating again, but Nivin clarified that a project is yet to be finalised.

Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan to reunite on screen? Actor says, “We need a script that makes both of us happy”

Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan could be headed for another on-screen reunion. The two Malayalam stars, who have previously shared screen space in films including Vikramadithyan and Bangalore Days, have discussed the possibility of collaborating again. However, Nivin has clarified that the reunion is still at a very early stage and no project has been finalised yet.

Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan to reunite on screen? Actor says, “We need a script that makes both of us happy”

In a recent conversation with Cue Studio, Nivin Pauly revealed that the subject of working with Dulquer Salmaan again came up after the latter reached out to him following the release of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. According to Nivin, Dulquer enjoyed the film and the two actors subsequently discussed cinema and the possibility of working together again.

While the idea of a reunion appears to have the backing of both actors, Nivin stressed that several important elements still need to fall into place before the project can take shape. This includes finding a script that works for both of them as well as a filmmaker who shares their enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Dulquer and I are both keen to do it. We need a script that makes both of us happy, and a director who is available and willing to do it,” Nivin was quoted saying.

The potential collaboration has naturally sparked interest given the actors’ previous associations. In Vikramadithyan, Nivin Pauly appeared in an extended cameo, while Bangalore Days featured both actors in full-fledged roles as cousins. The latter, in particular, remains one of the notable films in which the two stars shared substantial screen time.

For now, however, fans will have to wait before a new Nivin-Dulquer project becomes official. As per Nivin’s comments, the actors have not yet reached the stage of searching for a script or filmmaker, making the reunion more of a possibility than a confirmed project at present.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly recently featured in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film I’m Game, which is expected to release on September 3.

Also Read: Panorama Studios seals Rs. 100 Crore multi-film deal with Nivin Pauly for ambitious Malayalam slate

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