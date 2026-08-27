The Paradise is slated for a theatrical release on September 24, 2026, in eight languages.

After ‘Aaya Sher’, The Paradise makers to unveil second single on August 28 at Anirudh Ravichander’s live concert in Dallas, Nani to also attend

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is one of the anticipated films of the year. This marks his second collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela after the hit Dasara. The makers created a phenomenal impact with the film’s first single, ‘Aaya Sher’, and its teaser, which gave a glimpse into a packed spectacle filled with action, drama, and thrill. The teaser offered an intense glimpse into Nani’s character, Jadal, who is fierce, raw, and rustic, with the story set against the backdrop of the slums.

After ‘Aaya Sher’, The Paradise makers to unveil second single on August 28 at Anirudh Ravichander’s live concert in Dallas, Nani to also attend

As anticipation for the film’s release continues to build, the makers of The Paradise have shared an announcement that the film’s highly awaited second single will be unveiled on August 28. The song will be unveiled at the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s live musical concert in Dallas, making it a massive treat for fans. Nani is also all set to witness the release at the musical celebration, making this a first-of-its-kind launch on stage in front of thousands of fans, followed by the song’s digital release on August 29.

Sharing the news, the makers wrote on social media, “#TheParadise Second Single 🤩🥁🔥 A LAUNCH LIKE NEVER BEFORE 🔥 The much-awaited second single from #TheParadise is all set to be unveiled LIVE at @anirudhofficial’s concert in Dallas on August 28th 🥁🔥 And making it even BIGGER - our Dagad ❤️‍🔥 Natural Star @NameisNani has landed in Dallas to witness this MASSIVE musical celebration 🔥🔥 A first-of-its-kind launch on stage, in front of thousands of fans, followed by the song’s DIGITAL RELEASE on August 29th 🎶🔥 Get ready for a RESOUNDING BLOCKBUSTER 🥁🔥."

#TheParadise Second Single 🤩🥁🥁🥁 Launch unlike any other 🔥🔥🔥, #TheParadise Second Single will be launched LIVE at @anirudhofficial's concert(Dallas) on Aug 28th🔥 Our Dagad Natural Star @NameisNani has landed in Dallas for Massive #TheParadise second single launch ❤️‍🔥 The… — THE PARADISE (@TheParadiseOffl) August 27, 2026

Known for delivering powerhouse chartbusters, Anirudh’s music for The Paradise is already making heads turn. His collaboration with Kasarla Shyam, known for hits like ‘Chamkeela Angeelesi’ from Dasara and a National Award for ‘Balagam’.

Meanwhile, Aaya Sher has crossed 200 million views on YouTube and garnered over 1.8 million likes. The track has also become a social media phenomenon, with thousands of Instagram reels and fans recreating Nani’s look and signature hookstep.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a theatrical release on September 24, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal says The Paradise will “break out” with its unconventional content

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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