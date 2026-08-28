The Michael Jackson biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, is set to stream in India on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from Saturday, August 29. The film will be available in both English and Hindi.

Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael starring Jaafar Jackson to stream on JioHotstar from August 29

The film follows the formative years of Michael Jackson and traces his journey towards becoming a global music icon. Its August 29 premiere also coincides with the legendary singer’s birth anniversary.

JioHotstar shared a special trailer on Instagram with the caption: "Every legend has a beginning. This is the beginning of the legend. Celebrate the moves that took over the world, the music that defined generations, and the journey behind it all. Michael streaming 29th August onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Available in English & Hindi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

The film features Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, marking his portrayal of his famous uncle on screen. The cast also includes Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in key roles.

With its August 29 streaming date, Michael is set to give fans an opportunity to revisit the story of the music icon on his birth anniversary. The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar also features several other biographical films and stories, including Steve Jobs, Oppenheimer, 8 Mile, and Ray.

Also Read : Deepshikha Deshmukh meets Jaafar Jackson, says he “made us relive the magic of Michael Jackson”

More Pages: Michael Box Office Collection

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