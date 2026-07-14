Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh recently had a memorable moment as she met Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the late global pop icon Michael Jackson and the actor portraying him in the highly anticipated biographical film Michael. Sharing the photo on her social media, Deepshikha expressed her admiration for Jaafar's portrayal of the King of Pop and the impact it has already had on audiences.

Deepshikha Deshmukh meets Jaafar Jackson, says he “made us relive the magic of Michael Jackson”

Taking to Instagram, Deepshikha posted a series of pictures with Jaafar Jackson and wrote, "Met @jaafarjackson, the man who made us relive the magic of Michael Jackson. If my kids are now singing Michael Jackson songs on repeat, it's because Jaafar brought the King of Pop back into our lives. Wishing you all the love and success for Michael. Can't wait for the world to witness your incredible performance."

The candid meeting delighted fans of both cinema and music, with many speculating the coming together of an Indian film producer and the actor stepping into the shoes of one of the greatest entertainers in history. The photographs quickly began circulating across social media, drawing enthusiastic reactions from Jaafar & Michael Jackson admirers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepshikha Deshmukh (@deepshikhadeshmukh)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, Michael is one of the highest-grossing biographical films in recent years. Jaafar Jackson's casting has generated widespread excitement, with fans praising his uncanny resemblance to his legendary uncle and his dedication to recreating Michael Jackson's iconic stage presence.

Deepshikha Deshmukh's heartfelt message further reflects the global anticipation surrounding the film, while her interaction with Jaafar Jackson has become a special moment for fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic celebration of Michael Jackson's extraordinary legacy

Also read: “I hate you Michael for turning my dream into a nightmare”: Ram Gopal Varma’s raw reaction after watching Michael Jackson biopic

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