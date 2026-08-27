There are very few movies that can genuinely claim to have changed the way audiences experienced cinema. Avengers: Endgame was one of them. Seven years after its original release, Marvel is giving fans another reason to return to that battlefield with Avengers Endgame: Encore, and this isn't simply a case of putting the 2019 blockbuster back on the big screen.

Avengers Endgame: Encore – Why Marvel fans should assemble again

Arriving in theatres on September 25, 2026, Endgame Encore retains the film fans know and love but adds around four minutes of new material, taking the runtime to 185 minutes. More importantly, that additional footage has been created to establish a connection with Avengers: Doomsday.

And that's where the real excitement lies.

The idea of watching Endgame again is hardly difficult to sell to a Marvel fan. The emotional punches remain as powerful as ever Tony Stark's sacrifice, Steve Rogers finally getting his dance, Natasha's fall, Thor's heartbreak and, of course, that moment when Cap finally lifts Mjolnir. But Encore gives fans something the original theatrical experience obviously couldn't: a glimpse of where this story is going next.

Marvel has also added a new introduction and an additional end tag, with the new material designed to bridge Endgame with Doomsday.

That makes the re-release particularly intriguing. You're not necessarily going back because you need to see Endgame again. You're going back because Marvel may have inserted a small but important piece of the MCU's future into one of its most important films.

There is also the theatrical factor. Endgame was one of those rare movies where the audience wasn't merely watching the action, they were reacting to it together. The cheers, screams, applause and stunned silence became part of the experience. Seeing the portals open with a packed theatre once again could be reason enough to buy a ticket.

For fans preparing for Avengers: Doomsday, however, Encore carries an added layer of importance. Joe Russo has indicated that the re-release serves as a bridge between the two films, making this more than a conventional anniversary screening.

So, don't expect a completely reinvented Endgame. This is still the film that broke hearts and made audiences roar in 2019. But think of Encore as getting one extra page from a book you thought you had already finished.

And if that page potentially leads straight into Doomsday, well, this is one encore a Marvel fan is going to find very difficult to resist.

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