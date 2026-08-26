Brad Pitt shares adorable BTS moment with Canine co-star from Heart of the Beast on International Dog Day 2026

To mark International Dog Day, Paramount Pictures has shared a candid behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Heart of the Beast, capturing Brad Pitt in a playful moment with the dog seen in the movie. The candid glimpse offers a lighter side of the actor while highlighting his natural affection for his four-legged co-stars.

Brad Pitt shares adorable BTS moment with Canine co-star from Heart of the Beast on International Dog Day 2026

Pitt's love for dogs extends well beyond the film. The actor is a proud dog parent and recently opened up about his life with his own dogs, Sundae and Vandy, in an Esquire India interview. He has also spoken warmly about Uber, the German Shepherd who plays Odin in Heart of the Beast, even calling his canine co-star the “star of the film.”

Heart of the Beast is an intense survival thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, as they face their greatest battle yet: survival in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.

In Heart of the Beast, audiences will see Pitt share the screen with a canine companion once again—this time in a story where their bond could mean the difference between survival and death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount Pictures India (@paramountpicsin)

Also starring J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe, the film is written by Cameron Alexander, and produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy as executive producers.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, Heart of the Beast arrives exclusively in cinemas across India on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: David Ayer praises Brad Pitt starrer Heart of the Beast, says combat dog Odin “steals the show”

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