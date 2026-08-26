Marvel Studios is bringing the blockbuster conclusion to the Infinity Saga back to cinemas across four languages and premium formats.

Marvel Studios is set to bring one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to Indian theatres with Avengers Endgame: Encore. The special theatrical presentation of the record-breaking blockbuster will release across India on September 25, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, giving MCU fans another opportunity to experience the conclusion of the Infinity Saga on the big screen.

Avengers Endgame encore to re-release in India on September 25, 2026 with exclusive Avengers Doomsday sneak peek

The re-release will be available in IMAX® as well as Marvel Studios Presents INFINITY VISION, a new certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) theatres. The format promises audiences a premium cinematic presentation featuring larger screens, brighter images and enhanced sound.

Adding to the excitement, Avengers Endgame: Encore will also give audiences an early glimpse of Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated next chapter from Marvel Studios. The upcoming film is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on December 18, 2026. Fans watching Avengers Endgame: Encore on IMAX® and Marvel Studios Presents INFINITY VISION-certified screens will be treated to an additional sneak peek of Avengers: Doomsday.

Originally released as the culmination of the Infinity saga, Avengers Endgame follows the surviving superheroes after Thanos’ devastating actions wipe out half of the world’s population. As the remaining heroes attempt to cope with the aftermath, they eventually reunite for one final mission to restore balance to the universe and bring their loved ones back.

The film features several of the MCU’s most prominent characters and brings together storylines that had developed across multiple films. Its return to theatres is expected to offer longtime fans an opportunity to revisit the emotional conclusion on the big screen while introducing a new generation of viewers to the cinematic event.

Avengers Endgame: Encore is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serve as executive producers.

With its special presentation, multilingual release and an exclusive Avengers: Doomsday preview, the Encore edition is positioned as another theatrical event for Marvel fans in India.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers Endgame: Encore will release in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Chris Evans teases return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday; says, “The Russos love to beat the crap out of him”

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