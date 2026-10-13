Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli character brings out a different side of the actor; says, “There’s much more comedy, mischief and physicality in Mohini”

Yami Gautam Dhar is set to appear in Nayyi Navelli, an upcoming fantasy family entertainer directed by Balaji Mohan. The film features the actor as Mohini, a newly married woman who becomes part of a chaotic household in Meerut. While her arrival initially brings peace and harmony to the family, her seemingly perfect bahu soon raises suspicions, with her brother-in-law wondering whether she could actually be a daayan (witch). The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.

Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli character brings out a different side of the actor; says, “There’s much more comedy, mischief and physicality in Mohini”

Ahead of the release, Yami spoke about stepping into the character of Mohini and how the role allowed her to explore a different side of her personality. In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, the actor explained that the character gave her the opportunity to experiment with comedy, spontaneity and physical performance, moving away from the control she usually maintains while approaching a role.

She said, “I think audiences will see a side of me that is lighter, more spontaneous and a lot more playful. There’s much more comedy, mischief and physicality in Mohini, and she gave me the freedom to let go of some of that control that you naturally have as an actor and just respond to what’s happening in the moment. That was very refreshing for me.”

The actor also spoke about the dancing sequences in the film, describing them as an enjoyable part of the experience. She credited composer G V Prakash Kumar's music and choreographer Vijay Ganguly's work for helping her bring out the playful aspects of Mohini's personality.

“The dancing was another amazing experience. G V Prakash Kumar’s music has such a playful, infectious quality, and Vijay Ganguly’s choreography really brought that out. I got to let loose and really enjoy myself, which was a lot of fun,” she added.

Yami further discussed Mohini's instinctive sense of humour, explaining that several moments in the film depended on spontaneous reactions rather than carefully planned expressions. She said, “I also think Mohini has a very instinctive sense of humour. A lot of her reactions are unexpected, and sometimes the funniest moments come from simply trusting that instinct and not overthinking it. That was something I really enjoyed exploring. I feel like Mohini brought out a much more carefree, uninhibited side of me, and I hope audiences have fun discovering that side too!"

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film also features Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar, among others. With its blend of fantasy, family dynamics and comedy, the film will see Yami take on a character that offers her an opportunity to explore a more playful approach to performance.

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More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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