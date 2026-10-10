Want the perfect Navratri look? Steal these 9 Bollywood looks from Katrina Kaif to Lauren Gottlieb to Alia Bhatt and more

Navratri is all about colour, celebration and dressing up, and who better to turn to for festive fashion inspiration than Bollywood’s leading ladies in fashion? From vibrant traditional silhouettes to modern takes on ethnic wear, the stars have consistently shown us how to make Indian fashion feel glamorous, effortless and completely their own. With nine colours, nine nights and endless ways to dress up, this Navratri is the perfect time to take a little style inspiration from the Bollywood divas who know how to serve a festive look.

Want the perfect Navratri look? Steal these 9 Bollywood looks from Katrina Kaif to Lauren Gottlieb to Alia Bhatt and more

From elegant sarees to statement lehengas and fuss-free festive ensembles, there’s something for every kind of Navratri mood. So, whether you’re heading for garba, a festive gathering, or simply want to dress up for the occasion, these looks are worth bookmarking. Here are 9 Bollywood-inspired looks to bookmark for your Navratri wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone – Radiant Yellow Kurta Set Look

Deepika Padukone has often brought a refined, modern sensibility to Indian dressing, making traditional wear feel effortlessly contemporary. In this look, she steps out in a vibrant yellow kurta set with subtle shimmer detailing, paired with matching churidar pants and a long, fluid dupatta that trails behind her. The sleek bun, statement earrings, pointed heels, and black potli add contrast to the monochromatic ensemble. The bright yellow hue gives a distinctly festive feel, perfect for Navratri.

Yami Gautam – Elegant Green Anarkali Look

Yami Gautam has often reflected her connection to Indian traditions through her choice of classic, understated festive looks. Her style carries a natural affinity for Indian silhouettes, keeping the focus on traditional craftsmanship and details. For this look, she wears a rich green Anarkali-style kurta with intricate gold embroidery, paired with matching bottoms and a sheer green dupatta with a golden border. Traditional jhumkas, a sleek ponytail and minimal accessories complete the ensemble, making it a graceful Navratri inspiration.

Priyanka Chopra – Shimmering Grey Saree Look

Priyanka Chopra has always brought a distinctive, contemporary edge to Indian fashion, effortlessly blending traditional silhouettes with modern styling. For this festive look, she opts for a striking pre-draped grey saree featuring intricate embellishments, shimmering sequins, and sheer detailing throughout. The one-shoulder drape and fitted silhouette give the ensemble a contemporary feel, while delicate earrings, a sleek bun and a structured handbag complete the look. The cool grey palette and statement detailing make it a stylish pick for Navratri festivities.

Kiara Advani – Burnt Orange Lehenga Look

Kiara Advani has developed a versatile fashion sensibility, moving easily between contemporary glamour and traditional Indian dressing. Her festive wardrobe often allows her to experiment with colour, texture and silhouette. For this look, she steps away from conventional festive shades in a burnt-orange lehenga accented with deep-brown panels and intricate gold detailing. A cropped blouse brings a modern edge, while the statement choker and printed dupatta add character. The unusual colour combination makes this ensemble a refreshing Navratri fashion choice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Embroidered White Lehenga Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her mark with a style that is confident, polished, and distinctly her own, particularly when it comes to Indian occasion wear. This time, she takes a softer route in an ethereal white lehenga detailed with elaborate floral embroidery and delicate embellishments. The matching blouse and sheer embroidered dupatta create a fluid, layered silhouette, while her statement necklace adds just the right amount of jewellery. The all-white palette has a serene, sophisticated quality that works beautifully for festive dressing.

Katrina Kaif – Regal Red Saree Look

Katrina Kaif has built a strong fashion identity alongside her Bollywood journey and is often looked upon for styling inspiration. When it comes to Indian wear, she has a knack for making traditional pieces feel polished yet effortless. Here, she wears a rich red printed saree with intricate paisley-inspired patterns and colourful borders, paired with a matching blouse. Flowing hair, a small bindi, delicate earrings, and a statement ring keep the styling understated, letting the saree take centre stage. The vibrant red makes it a classic Navratri pick.

Alia Bhatt – Vibrant Blue Lehenga Look

Alia Bhatt has a youthful approach to Indian dressing, often giving traditional silhouettes a fresh, contemporary feel. For this festive look, she wears a vibrant blue lehenga featuring delicate dotted detailing and a broad, intricately embellished golden border. The matching blouse has a modern tie-up design, while the sheer dupatta adds softness to the overall silhouette. Traditional jhumkas and her naturally flowing hair complete the look, with the rich blue and gold combination making it a lively choice for Navratri.

Lauren Gottlieb – Vibrant Pink and Black Lehenga Look

Lauren Gottlieb has embraced Indian culture over the years, becoming closely associated with its dance, fashion and festive traditions. Her love for Indian ethnic wear often reflects her comfort with experimenting with traditional silhouettes while adding her own contemporary touch. For this festive look, she wears a vibrant lehenga featuring colourful embroidered motifs in shades of pink, green, blue and yellow. The matching embellished blouse, sheer black dupatta and layered silver jewellery add to the festive appeal, making it a lively choice for Navratri celebrations.

Kriti Sanon – Lavender Sharara Look

Kriti Sanon brings a softer, more romantic touch to festive dressing in this lavender-purple sharara ensemble. The kurta features delicate floral embroidery and scalloped golden detailing, while the flared sharara adds movement to the silhouette. A matching dupatta draped over the shoulder completes the traditional look, with statement earrings and a ring adding subtle sparkle. The pastel purple palette gives the outfit a graceful, feminine feel, offering a refreshing take on Navratri dressing.

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