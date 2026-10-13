Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Maddock Films producer Dinesh Vijan and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam recently met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat to discuss the story behind their upcoming film, Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The film explores the life and professional journey of the public prosecutor, who has been associated with several high-profile criminal cases in India.

Dinesh Vijan and Ujjwal Nikam meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to discuss Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam ahead of October 16 release

During the meeting, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat appreciated the team's efforts to bring an important chapter of Nikam's life to the big screen. The interaction offered an opportunity for Vijan and Nikam to share the story behind the film, which focuses on the work and experiences of one of the country's recognised public prosecutors.

Ujjwal Nikam has been a prominent figure in India's legal landscape, particularly for his role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. His work on several high-profile cases has brought him into the public eye, making his professional journey the central focus of the upcoming biographical drama.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, portraying Nikam on screen. The film aims to present aspects of the prosecutor's journey and his involvement in cases that have drawn national attention.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast brings together actors from different backgrounds to tell the story of Nikam's professional life. With its theatrical release approaching, the meeting with Dr. Bhagwat has brought further attention to the film and the story it seeks to tell.

Also Read : Ritvik Sahore on playing Ujjwal Nikam’s son in Prahaar, “It was fun exploring Aniket’s relationship with his father

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