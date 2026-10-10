The actor discusses the contrasting qualities of her character in Balaji Mohan’s fantasy entertainer, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.

Yami Gautam is set to explore the fantasy genre with Nayyi Navelli, an upcoming family entertainer that brings together humour, action, emotion and elements of magic. Following her National Award win for Article 370, the actor will be seen playing Mohini, a character whose warmth and unpredictable nature were among the aspects that drew her to the project.

Yami Gautam on playing Mohini in Nayyi Navelli: “There’s a certain mystery and mischief to her”

Speaking about her decision to take on the role, Yami said that Mohini’s contrasting personality offered her an opportunity to explore different shades of a character. The actor was particularly drawn to the familiarity of the character, alongside the mystery and mischief that make her unpredictable.

"For me, the most important thing was finding the balance between all these different sides of Mohini," Yami shared and went on to continue, "What I really connected with was her warmth. There's something very familiar about her, almost like a woman you've grown up around or someone you could easily have in your own family. But at the same time, there's a certain mystery and mischief to her, and you never quite know what she's going to do next. I loved that contrast in her."

Yami also credited director Balaji Mohan for helping her understand the character and find the right balance between her different traits. According to the actor, his understanding of Mohini and the world of the film helped her navigate the demands of the role. "Balaji Sir was very instrumental in helping me find that balance because he had such a clear sense of who Mohini was and the world she belonged to," she added.

The character’s appearance was another aspect that received considerable attention during the filmmaking process. Yami wanted Mohini to feel grounded and believable despite being part of a larger-than-life fantasy setting. Her costumes, traditional jewellery, hairstyle and everyday styling were developed to reflect the character’s personality and make her feel like someone audiences could recognise beyond the fantastical circumstances of the story.

Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan.

Scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, ahead of Dussehra, the film combines fantasy with elements of family entertainment. With Yami leading the narrative as Mohini, the project will see the actor take on a role that brings together emotional warmth, humour and an element of unpredictability.

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More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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