The producer will also mark the occasion with birthday greetings on cinema screens across India and hoardings across Mumbai.

As Amitabh Bachchan prepares to celebrate his 84th birthday on October 11, producer Anand Pandit has announced an initiative to honour the legendary actor through educational support for young people. In association with the Lotus Foundation, Pandit will provide scholarships to 1,000 deserving students as part of his birthday tribute to the veteran star.

Anand Pandit to offer scholarships to 1,000 students as part of celebrating the 84th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan

The celebrations will also extend to public spaces, with hoardings planned across Mumbai and birthday greetings set to be displayed on cinema screens across India. The initiative aims to celebrate Bachchan’s enduring legacy and the values of perseverance, dedication and excellence that have defined his career.

Speaking about his admiration for the actor, Pandit said, “Every year, I find it difficult to put into words what Amit Ji means to me, both personally and as someone whose life has been shaped by cinema. What has always inspired me is not just the body of work he has created, but the spirit with which he continues to approach his craft. The fire we first witnessed in ‘Zanjeer’ is still burning bright. Even today, he brings the energy of a newcomer to his work, along with the wisdom and gravitas of a master,” says Pandit.

For the producer, the scholarship initiative is a way to take that inspiration beyond the world of films and extend it to the next generation. Explaining the thought behind the gesture, Pandit added, “Amit Ji has shown us what dedication, resilience and the willingness to keep reinventing oneself can achieve. Through this initiative, I hope to celebrate not only the legend he is, but also the values he represents. If his journey can inspire young people to pursue their dreams with conviction, that is a legacy worth celebrating.”

This is not the first time Pandit has marked Bachchan’s birthday with initiatives beyond cinema. On the actor’s 80th birthday in 2022, the producer pledged meals for 8,000 children and donated 800 hearing aids. The following year, he dedicated more than 8,100 trees to Bachchan, creating the ‘Amitabh Bachchan Grove’.

With the scholarship programme, Pandit will once again commemorate the actor’s birthday through a gesture that places education and social contribution at the centre of the celebrations.

Also Read: KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting Deewaar and Kabhi Kabhie back to back after Ayushmann Khurrana pays soulful tribute

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