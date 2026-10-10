From embellished corset sarees to sequinned gowns and sculptural silhouettes, the actress has experimented with a range of styles as she celebrates her birthday.

As Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday, it is an opportunity to revisit some of her notable fashion appearances. Her wardrobe has featured a mix of contemporary couture, statement-making evening wear and modern interpretations of traditional Indian silhouettes. With her anticipated portrayal of Surpanakha in Ramayana adding another project to her career, here are seven looks that reflect the range of styles she has explored.

Birthday Special: 7 Rakul Preet Singh fashion looks that bring together red-carpet glamour and contemporary ethnic wear

1. Ivory Indo-Western Elegance

Rakul opted for an ivory pre-draped cocktail saree featuring a fitted corset bodice embellished with crystals and beads. She paired the outfit with a diamond choker, smoky eye makeup and a loosely styled updo. The combination brought together traditional draping and contemporary cocktailwear, with the embellished bodice providing the main visual detail.

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2. A Sculpted Crimson Silhouette

The actress made a statement in a strapless crimson peplum dress featuring a plunging neckline, a bow detail at the waist and structured draping around the hips. A sleek updo and minimal gold accessories kept the focus on the dress's shape and rich colour, making this a more tailored take on evening glamour.

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3. Gold Embroidery Meets Sunshine Yellow

Rakul explored a contemporary ethnic look with an embroidered golden corset paired with a sunshine-yellow drape. An ornate heritage-style choker complemented the intricate detailing, while bronzed makeup tied the palette together. The look combined traditional jewellery influences with a modern, structured blouse.

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4. Shimmering Slate-Grey Lehenga

For another occasion, Rakul wore a slate-grey lehenga ensemble covered in sequins. The two-piece outfit featured a tasseled pallu, adding movement to the otherwise shimmering silhouette. She styled it with loose, beachy waves and a delicate stone necklace, keeping the accessories relatively understated against the embellished fabric.

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5. Black Sequins for an Evening Look

Rakul turned to an all-black ensemble featuring a sequinned one-shoulder cropped top and a high-slit skirt. The coordinated separates created a streamlined silhouette, while slicked-back hair and a nude lip kept the styling pared back. The look demonstrated how a single colour palette can work with contrasting textures and cuts.

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6. Metallic Gold and Black

Combining sculptural detailing with a classic eveningwear silhouette, Rakul wore a golden metallic lattice corset with a black column skirt featuring an exaggerated slit. Centre-parted hair and soft glam makeup complemented the outfit without competing with its contrasting metallic and dark elements. The ensemble brought a high-fashion approach to separates.

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7. Electric Blue Sequinned Gown

Closing the selection is a floor-length royal-blue sequinned gown featuring a plunging V-neckline and scale-like textures cascading towards the hem. Rakul kept the styling streamlined with sleek, centre-parted hair, allowing the gown’s colour and surface detailing to take centre stage. The look added a vivid shade to her collection of eveningwear appearances.

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From corset-led ethnic ensembles to embellished gowns and contemporary separates, Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion choices reflect an interest in experimenting with silhouettes, textures and colour. As she celebrates her birthday, these seven appearances offer a snapshot of her evolving style, while her anticipated role as Surpanakha in Ramayana marks another upcoming chapter in her screen career.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh BREAKS silence on Income Tax searches, DENIES involvement in illegal foreign remittances: “Have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20”

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