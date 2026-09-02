Kunal Kemmu, Chirag Nihalani, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, attended the trailer launch of their film Vibe at a multiplex in Mumbai. Kunal Kemmu’s wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, made a rare appearance, and she rocked the show with her one-liner.

Vibe trailer launch: Soha Ali Khan makes a RARE appearance, leaves everyone in splits with Kunal Kemmu revelation: “Shaadi ho ya funeral, he’ll make you laugh!”

A journalist asked Preity Zinta whether Kunal was serious on set while directing. He also requested Soha Ali Khan to appear on stage and let everyone know if Kunal Kemmu is funny in real life as well.

First, Preity Zinta took the mic and she said, “The one time when I saw Kunal was least stressed was when we shot the title track of Vibe. That’s because there was a choreographer and he was not directing. The same happened when he was doing action, as there was an action director. This is when he could fully focus on being an actor. Otherwise, it is very difficult to wear so many hats. Definitely, in those bits, he was very funny.”

She then handed over the mic to Soha Ali Khan and exclaimed, “Over to Soha, you’re in the spotlight, babe!”

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Soha Ali Khan came on stage and stated, “Firstly, congrats to the whole team. I am so proud that I am here. Main bas yeh kehna chahungi ki Kunal is usually the funniest person in the room, that too from both sides of our family.”

Preity G Zinta was shocked and asked, “Really?” Soha Ali Khan remarked, “You’re so surprised (laughs).”

Soha then said, “Shaadi ho ya funeral, he’ll make you laugh!” As expected, there was laughter and applause for this statement.

Vibe releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: VIBE Trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava turn unlikely heroes in high-stakes action comedy

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

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