Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the trailer of VIBE, an upcoming action comedy written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film, which marks Kemmu’s latest directorial venture, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 18, 2026. Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, the film follows two close friends who find themselves caught in a high-stakes situation that pushes their friendship and survival instincts to the limit.

VIBE Trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava turn unlikely heroes in high-stakes action comedy

The trailer introduces Kunal Kemmu as Hardik and Sparsh Shrivastava as Bugs, two ordinary friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they are drawn into a mission involving a looming threat to the nation. Despite having little preparation for the situation, the duo is forced to step up and take on a dangerous assignment.

Preity G Zinta plays Madam H, a character who brings Hardik and Bugs into the mission. The trailer presents G Zinta in an action-comedy avatar, alongside a combination of comedy, action sequences, music and unexpected turns. Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav also feature in pivotal roles.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, stated, “What excited us about VIBE was the delicious contradiction at the heart of the film. The situation demands heroes, but the two people caught in the middle are the least likely options. VIBE brings together an irresistible mix of humor, action and magnetic energy that will make for a highly enjoyable experience in theaters. We all know of Kunal’s brilliance in this genre, and he has truly aced it with this movie.”

Producer and Drongo Films co-founder Chirag Nihalani said, “As our first production, VIBE holds a very special place for us. From the beginning, Kunal and I were clear that our first film had to be ambitious, distinctive, and, above all, hugely entertaining while leaving a lasting impression on audiences. We had a clear vision for the world and tone of the film, and our role as producers was to ensure that vision was supported at every level. Bringing VIBE to life with Kunal, our phenomenal cast, and the incredible team at Amazon MGM Studios has been a truly rewarding experience, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the film on the big screen.”

Kunal Kemmu said, “With VIBE, I wanted to make a no-holds-barred entertainer that audiences can watch and enjoy in cinemas with family or friends or even on their own. It’s got everything I love about movies—rib-tickling comedy, high-octane action, cutesy romance, buzzing music, and so much more. For me, the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves in the middle of chaos that is completely beyond their control. Playing one of those characters while also writing, directing, and producing the film meant constantly shifting between different versions of the same madness. Preity, Sparsh, Vanshika, Yashpal, Dinesh, and the rest of the cast each brought something so distinct to the table that the dynamics only became more fun as we went along. It’s a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much. I’m grateful to have found the perfect collaborator in Amazon MGM Studios to create this film, and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience VIBE on the big screen.”

Preity G Zinta added, “What I really enjoyed about my character was that she has an energy that is completely her own. She loves her country and will go to any lengths to protect it. When there is a job to be done, she is going to find a way, by hook or by crook, whatever it takes. I loved playing someone with that kind of determination, and the role also allowed me to explore a side of myself that audiences haven’t seen before. Kunal knows what he wants from his actors, and working on this mad film was such an adventure—you never really knew what the next day was going to bring, which somehow felt very appropriate for a film called VIBE.”

VIBE is an Amazon MGM Studios film and will release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore to make special cameo in Son-in-Law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe

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